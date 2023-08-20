StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGD. TD Securities decreased their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.29.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $662.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

