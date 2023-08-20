StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

