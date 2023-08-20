StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.53.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.