StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

