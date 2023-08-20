StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

