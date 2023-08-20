Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001589 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $63.23 million and $1.65 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,668.87 or 0.06391179 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,358,741 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

