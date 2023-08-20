Tangible (TNGBL) Price Tops $6.18

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Tangible has a total market cap of $201.25 million and approximately $3,357.19 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $6.18 or 0.00023709 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 6.22261877 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $33,997.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

