Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

VIV stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

