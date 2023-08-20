Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $673.39 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $673.39 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 970,557,309 coins and its circulating supply is 949,531,273 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

