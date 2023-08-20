TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.
TT Electronics Company Profile
