Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.75).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLW shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.62) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

LON:TLW opened at GBX 36.54 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £529.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.00, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.39. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.97 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko bought 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($50,615.25). In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($85,627.30). Also, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko acquired 142,500 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($50,615.25). Corporate insiders own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

