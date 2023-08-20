Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Tops $79.81 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00018764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $79.81 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00246329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003854 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.90485212 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 777 active market(s) with $101,052,651.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

