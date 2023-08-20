Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.