VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut VOXX International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

VOXX International stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.42.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.93 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 3,014,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 621,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

