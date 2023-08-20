Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00012703 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $93.11 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,103.50 or 1.00068848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19886357 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,939,019.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.