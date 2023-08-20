Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $34.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

