WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $49.13

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $231.88 million and approximately $49.13 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003335 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008218 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02322009 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

