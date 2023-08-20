Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 92.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

