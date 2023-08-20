XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

XBiotech stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.22. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 550.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

See Also

