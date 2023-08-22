ABBC Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $55.75 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $55.75 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,374,560 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

