ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Purchases $16,325.00 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) Director Scott L. Kelley acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $16,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,048. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACNB Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. ACNB had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACNB Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

ACNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACNB in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ACNB in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on ACNB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACNB by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACNB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ACNB by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

