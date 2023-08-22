BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 11.1% This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $25,925.95 or 0.99955253 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $321.97 million and approximately $378,628.72 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,019.73616928 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $372,965.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

