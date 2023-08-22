Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

BVHBB stock remained flat at $35.25 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.62 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

