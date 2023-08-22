First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1135 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 14,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

