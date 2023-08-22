First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1135 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. 14,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.
Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.