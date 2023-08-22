First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 197,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 175,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 400.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 63,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

