First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of FCT stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.67.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
