Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FLC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 24,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

