Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 128.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. 22,198,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416,186. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

