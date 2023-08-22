NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018814 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,925.95 or 0.99955253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002509 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.