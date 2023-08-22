Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.70. 484,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,980. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

