NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $667,310.89

NULS (NULS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and $667,310.89 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.
About NULS
NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,442,799 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling NULS
