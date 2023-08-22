Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $351.78 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003269 BTC on popular exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $351.78 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

