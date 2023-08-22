UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $3.54 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00014796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and $641,061.61 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00246785 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,540,317 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,541,449.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.80955983 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $872,405.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.