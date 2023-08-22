Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2023 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

8/10/2023 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

8/10/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $29.00.

7/21/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 2,839,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

