Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 21,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,779. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
