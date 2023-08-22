Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 21,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,779. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.