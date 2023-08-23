234,900 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 234,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.15. 824,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

