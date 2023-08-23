2,424 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VNQ traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

