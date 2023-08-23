47,453 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

