58,321 Shares in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Purchased by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FaZe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FaZe during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in FaZe during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FaZe by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FaZe during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAZE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 130,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,240. FaZe Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

FaZe ( NASDAQ:FAZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FaZe had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 414.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

