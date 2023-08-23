6,824 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.8 %

MRK traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,519,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,222. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

