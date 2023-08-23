7Pixels Trading Up 0.4% This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00008098 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $34.12 million and $5,701.15 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.10631891 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,747.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

