96,269 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.2% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $4,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $932.50.
Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 226,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
