AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

ABBV stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.82. 2,351,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

