Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.41 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $36.17 million and $2.41 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04590916 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,642,357.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

