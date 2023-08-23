Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Accenture worth $447,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 151,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

