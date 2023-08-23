Adam Storm Sells 10,208 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 866,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Wag! Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wag! Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 3,514.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.