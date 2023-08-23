ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Position Reduced by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr decreased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,158 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 128.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 799,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 449,032 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 782,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,288 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,644. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

