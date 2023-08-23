Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.76

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.76 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 755 shares trading hands.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.78. The stock has a market cap of £7.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,291.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in the devising and delivering of corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.