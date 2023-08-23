Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.54

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 46427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

