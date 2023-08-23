Alight (NYSE:ALIT) & WEX (NYSE:WEX) Financial Analysis

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WEX and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get WEX alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 6 0 2.55 Alight 0 0 6 0 3.00

WEX presently has a consensus price target of $213.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.71%. Alight has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.05%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than WEX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

98.9% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

WEX has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 8.42% 31.60% 4.29% Alight -7.12% 3.32% 1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WEX and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $2.47 billion 3.21 $201.44 million $4.78 38.58 Alight $3.13 billion 1.35 -$62.00 million ($0.50) -15.20

WEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WEX beats Alight on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no physical card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals, as well as businesses and financial institutions. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. Its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. This segment also provides custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and payroll-related benefits. This segment markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprises integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, include cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand; hosted business include ongoing application hosting and management of on-premises human capital management software. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.