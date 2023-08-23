Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.67, with a volume of 1,559,433 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

